Newton, NC – A group of outspoken retirees is ready to bring plenty of laughs to The Green Room Community Theatre this summer as Four Old Broads opens this Friday, June 12.

When residents at Magnolia Place Assisted Living begin noticing strange behavior around the retirement home, a determined group of women decides to investigate for themselves. What follows is a fast-paced comedy filled with sharp wit, colorful personalities, and hilarious antics that prove life only gets more interesting with age.

The production is directed by Hollie Sherrill, stage managed by Sarah Kate Pedraza, and assistant stage managed by Karen Sadlowski. Four Old Broads is produced by Interstate Foam & Supply.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

For more information about Four Old Broads or any other upcoming productions, please call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the Arts & Culture Catawba.

Image Credit: Sarah Kate Pedraza.