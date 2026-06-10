Hickory – The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series, presented by Protection Products, Inc., welcomes back Dulci this week. The performance starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Dulci Ellenberger is an American singer, songwriter, and recording artist that brings an ageless, classic style to pop music with high energy, smooth vocals, and warm melodies. This big-sound-band creates a rich soundscape that spans a broad range of genres from old-school soul to modern-day pop. Expect lots of vocal harmonies (Alyse Baca, Melissa Hyman) decorated with sparkling horn and synth lines (Charlie Humphrey), grooving bass and vocals (Kevin Williams), and electric guitar licks (Ryan Furstenberg) held together with intricate rhythms (Ross Montsinger) that will keep your head bopping. Dulci’s upbeat original tunes combine her Appalachian roots in storytelling with impeccable musicality, while the diverse selection of covers highlight divas through the decades like Aretha, Amy Winehouse, and Robyn. This all-star cast of band members has been collaborating for over a decade, bringing a comfort and ease to their presence that makes the audience feel right at home.

Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair says, “She’s a classy, charming songbird! She owns the stage and fills it with her oh-so-fine original pop-styled songs. The band will bring it, too!”

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted, live music by bringing original music artists to The Sails on the Square. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

The Sails Original Music Series, a Bob Sinclair Music production, offers excellent musical entertainment from national and international touring acts with the help of numerous sponsors. Thanks to presenting sponsor Protection Products, Inc. and additional supporting sponsors Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza for contributing to the series.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of bars and restaurants are close by and offer food and beverage choices.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.