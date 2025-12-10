Hickory – The Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund Committee donated $4,500 to local charities to benefit children this holiday season.

Hickory Fire Department’s Bikes for Tykes program and Hickory Police Department’s Cops for Tots program each received a $2,250 donation. This is the 10th year in a row that the fund has supported these two charitable programs.

Each year, Hickory Fire Department gifts new bicycles and tricycles to local underprivileged kids through its Bikes for Tykes program. The money provided by the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund will enable the program to purchase new bicycles for children that live in Hickory. These bikes will be distributed to local families through the Catawba County Christmas Bureau and other local programs.

Similarly, during the holiday season, Hickory Police Department collects new toys and monetary donations for its Cops for Tots Christmas Wish House, which benefits disadvantaged children ages 13 and under. The donation from the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund will go towards purchasing sports equipment for children living in Hickory.

The Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund was created in 2015 in memory of former Hickory Mayor William R. “Bill” McDonald III. One of Mayor McDonald’s last wishes before he passed away in May 2014 was for the City to establish a fund that would allow any child who lives in Hickory the opportunity to participate in Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism programs and activities.

“Bill’s spirit surely beams with joy knowing the funds raised in his name are benefiting the boys and girls of Hickory, a community he held dear. He was passionate about the well-being and health of Hickory’s children, believing deeply that recreational activities taught them invaluable life lessons,” said Mayor McDonald’s wife, Susan B. McDonald.

Today, the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund helps children, ages 15 and under, participate in City of Hickory recreation programs by providing or assisting with related fees and equipment costs. Any child residing within the Hickory city limits may benefit from the scholarship fund. Potential recipients must complete an application for consideration. Recipients cannot have been expelled from school or suspended from any Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism program.

To be considered for a scholarship, all deadlines associated with the application process must be met. Funds are available on a first come, first served basis, if there are funds available. The scholarship amount a child receives depends on the family’s financial status and the availability of scholarship funds. Recipients may not exceed two awards per calendar year. The Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund Committee will have the final decision on all awards.

In addition to accepting donations throughout the year, money is raised for the fund by Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism events, like the Trick or Trot 5K and annual Christmas parade.

For more information about the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund, please visit www.hickorync.gov/bill-mcdonald-scholarship-fund or call 828-322-7046. For more information about Bikes for Tykes, call 828-323-7420. For more information about Cops for Tots, call 828-261-2642.

Photo: The Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund Committee presents a donation check for Bikes for Tykes and Cops for Tots.