Every now and again something strikes me. If it’s something cool, the thrower is informed they are not getting it back. If not? Then it’s returned- faster with a better aim. Or I do the right thing and tell the teacher.

When it’s a thought that strikes, it’s turned upside-down, inside-out (sequel coming soon) and analyzed with much scrutiny. Sometimes it’s fruitless, filed, forgotten. At others it’s Rubix cubed around, then tossed down a snowy hillside, to pick up momentum and grow into these weekly articles that you, dear reader, enjoy… or leastwise tolerate.

On occasion there are those that go nowhere but will not go away. Fragments that fester. Leftovers, if you will. Not good enough to grow, but too intriguing to trash. When those overflow the writer’s cerebral cortex… you get something like this.

How long could a grocery store last? Have you ever made the error of trying to do your shopping whilst hungry? Even non-edible items begin to look tasty. List be damned, by the 3rd aisle the buggy overfloweth. How you’d just love to start grazing. Start with a nice salad in produce and round it off with a cheesecake in dairy.

You’d surely be sated by the pasta aisle. But look around and consider. How long could a fully stocked grocery store feed you and your family? For fun let’s throw in a time flux and say that nothing will spoil or go bad. How long would it last or how long could you make it last?

What if it were the last of the food and the store itself your sole refuge? When the shelves are empty… you starve. How long could you stretch it out? Would you want to? Certainly, food for thought… ooh paper towels on bogo (buy one get one free- for the grocery illiterate)!

Since you mentioned it, let’s talk about towels. There’s a variety of towels in our day to day. Beach towels. Bath towels. Hand towels. Dish towels. Paper towels. Washcloths…

WTF why do we call it a wash “cloth”? Why not a washtowel? This seems a little bit prejudiced, where is the restroom equality? Do washcloths suffer the Pluto syndrome? Do they lack the size to be classified with towel status? Is it a shape thing? Most towels are rectangular. But like washcloths, paper towels are squares and they’re just paper. Not trying to oppress the rights of paper product here, but damn.

Maybe it’s a function thing. A towel only functions when dry, a cloth when wet? And its name is just one standalone word- “washcloth”, so maybe it balances out. Still if there are any washcloths who feel oppression feel free to seek legal aid in claiming your towel rights! Oh and always remember when Hitchhiking through the galaxy never forget your towel.

Speaking of extraterrestrial travel necessities. Have you noticed now that everybody has a camera with them at all times (via their phone) photos of U.F.O. sightings have decreased dramatically? Was there really nothing to photograph all along or are they aware out there?

Yes, it seems the only aliens we capture on film these days are the illegal ones. All over the news, all the time. More refugees are pouring in every day. But unless you’re a Native American, do you really have a right to complain?

Besides, who made whom the grand poobah of the planet’s population and where they can come and go to? Here’s another news flash for you- wherever you go there you are! No matter how much we all move around, there’s still too many of us. We’ve either got to cut back on bedroom gymnastics or take better care of the planet.

Perhaps a good place to start is better recycling methods. Why is it no one has found a way to recycle plastic down to basic building cubes to use for construction. Oh yeah, they’re called Legos. So why not life-sized ones? They make them you know. So why aren’t we pursuing this obvious route? Imagine how much easier home repair would be. Just be mindful of the teeth marks where you err.

Speaking of… what? Out of time and space? But we haven’t really covered time and space. Well sort of, but… okay fine. See ya next week with one topic on hand.

I welcome almost all questions, comments via through the Focus, or E-mail me at [email protected]. Hope to hear from ya until then try and stay focused! See ya.