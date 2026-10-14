Happy Valley, NC – The Chapel of Rest invites the public to a fall concert by bluegrass musicians Darin and Brooke Aldridge on Sunday, October 18 at 4pm. Darin and Brooke are NC natives who tour nationally, playing bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music.

Darin is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who previously toured with “The Country Gentlemen,” and Brooke is am powerful vocalist who won the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Female Vocalist of the Year Award four consecutive years, from 2017 to 2020. Their style blends traditional bluegrass, country and gospel with original material.

Visit their website for more information at www.darinandbrookealdridge.com.

The Chapel of Rest is located 8 miles north of Lenoir on Hwy 268 in Happy Valley, adjacent to the historic Patterson School Campus, and the Western NC Sculpture Center and Park. Admission to the concert is $25, and $5 for those 12 and younger, payable with cash or check. Please reserve your seat by contacting info@chapelofrest.org, or by calling 828-455-2575.