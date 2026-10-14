Hickory – October is breast cancer awareness month and the Catawba County Wig Bank wants to remind the community that it is still here helping women to remain fabulous through their cancer journeys.

Coping with hair from cancer treatment or other medical conditions is difficult for most women. Some breast cancer patients and survivors struggle with loss or changes in breasts after surgery. The Catawba County Wig Bank provides new and gently used wigs, breast prostheses and mastectomy bras at no cost to clients. The Wig Bank also assists women who experience hair loss from other medical conditions. The volunteers at the Catawba County Wig Bank are specially trained and are available to help with selection of a wig or bra that fits one’s unique needs and style.

In addition to wigs and bras, the Catawba County Wig Bank provides turbans, hats, scarves and other head coverings. Most items are donated by individuals, groups, and businesses in our community.

The Wig Bank is located at:

437 Main Avenue SW

Hickory, NC 28602

828-322-3390

The hours are 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday (except holiday) by appointment. Please call to see if volunteers are available. Kindly, arrive by 3:30 p.m. for wig and bra fittings.

Rent and other expenses are made possible by donations from individuals and groups. To make a donation, please make check to Catawba County Wig Bank and mail in care of:

Peggy Messick

1355 May Road

Granite Falls, NC 28630