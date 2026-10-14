Hickory – Catawba Science Center (CSC) will host Science After Dark: Bones, Blood, and Booze on Friday, October 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. The adults-only event, for guests 21 and older, offers a spooky evening of hands-on science just in time for Halloween.

Guests will come face to face with dinosaurs, get hands-on with fossils and dissections, and meet slithering creatures. Mysterious themed “potion” will be available to sip throughout the night, along with beer & wine available by donation.

In the planetarium, visitors can catch the Laser Fright Light 2 laser show, along with a talk on the monsters hiding in the night sky at 7:00pm or 8:00pm.

Science After Dark is CSC’s adults-only event series. As the tagline puts it: “Not your high school science class! Come if you dare!”

Tickets: $10.00 for CSC members, $15.00 for non-members at catawbascience.org.