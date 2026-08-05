Valdese, NC – The Rock School Arts Foundation invites artists to be part of Valdese Celebrates America 250, a community-wide celebration honoring America’s 250th anniversary on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Submit an original work inspired by the spirit of America—our history, freedom, landscapes, military, patriotic symbols, hometown pride, or the people and moments that define our nation. This special exhibit will be featured during one of Valdese’s signature celebrations, giving hundreds of visitors the opportunity to experience your work.

The exhibit will be displayed in the Hallway Gallery at the Old Rock School. The artwork will be displayed as soon as artwork is delivered and remaining on display through Sunday, August 30.

Artist Information:

Open to artists 18 years of age and older

All skill levels are welcome

One entry per artist

Artwork will be displayed through Sunday, August 30

Artwork pick-up: Monday, August 31

Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary through your creativity and share your artistic vision with the community during this memorable event. We look forward to showcasing your patriotic masterpiece!

Visitors attending Valdese Celebrates America 250 will enjoy:

Meet-and-greets with iconic American historical figures including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Betsy Ross, Amelia Earhart, Uncle Sam, Lady Liberty, and more.

Patriotic arts and crafts for families.

Presentation of Colors by Valdese American Legion Post #234 and patriotic music by the Community Choir.

“Explore National Parks” photography presentation by Ed Lane.

An outdoor showing of the family film Wild America.

Family fun, photo opportunities, food, and more throughout the evening.

For more information or questions, please contact the Executive Director of the Rock School Arts Foundation, Sharon Bowman at 828-838-9806 or rsaf1893@gmail.com.