Newton, NC – Carolina Caring has opened registration for Brighter Days Camp, a unique day camp for children ages 5-16 who have faced the loss of a family member or significant person in their life.

Two camps will run in June. Each program is designed to encourage children who are on a journey of grief and healing, offering professional support and equipping them with life skills to express grief or complex emotions in healthy ways.

Tuesday, June 16th, 9:00am-1:00pm—Rising Hope Farms (Claremont, NC)

At Rising Hope Farms, campers will connect with nature, interact with gentle horses, and take part in activities with new friends. Rising Hope Farms is located at 3775 Bethany Church Road, Claremont, NC. Please register your camper by Friday, June 5th.

Thursday, June 25th, 9:00am-1:00pm—McGalliard Falls Park (Valdese, NC)

At McGalliard Falls Park, campers will connect with nature, complete a special art project, and participate in fun activities to help process their feelings. McGalliard Falls Park is located at 1400 Falls Road NW, Valdese, NC. Please register your camper by Monday, June 15th.

To register your camper online, please visit carolinacaring.org/support/ and complete the form on the webpage. You may also register by calling Wanda Spurling Wanda Spurling at 828.466.0466 ext. 3201 or wspurling@carolinacaring.org.