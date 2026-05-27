Hickory – Meet Author Kelly Mustian at Patrick Beaver Library on Saturday, June 6 at 10:00am. Everyone is welcome to this annual meeting of the Friends of the Library.

If you want a signed book, be sure to pick up her books in advance from My Chapter House bookstore.

Kelly Mustian is the USA Today bestselling author of “The Girls in the Stilt House” and “The River Knows Your Name.” She is the recipient of the Mississippi Library Association’s 2023 Author Award for Fiction, and “The Girls in the Stilt House” was shortlisted for the 2022 Crook’s Corner Book Prize for best debut novel set in the American South. Originally from Mississippi, she currently lives in North Carolina.

Everyone is welcome to this meeting of the Friends of Patrick Beaver Library. Friends of Patrick Beaver Library responsibly retire library books and other media through semiannual sales of used books, the proceeds going to support popular programming like the Summer Reading Program and Senior Bingo. Friends of Patrick Beaver Library also hosts the popular bookmark competition to celebrate American Library Association’s National Library Week.