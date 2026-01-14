Gastonia, NC – Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to offer support to patients and families receiving hospice care. The organization will offer a free training session to all new and interested volunteers on Saturday, January 31st from 9:00am-2:00pm at the Carolina Caring office located on 2240 Remount Rd, Gastonia, NC.

Gaston County and the surrounding region has seen an increased need for hospice volunteers to provide companionship and comfort to patients facing serious illness and the end-of-life journey. Volunteers visit patients in their homes, assisted living centers, or wherever the patient may live. Volunteers serve as a supportive presence to these patients, sharing activities like reading aloud, listening to music, or simply talking with patients about their day.

While volunteers are an integral part of the hospice team, they do not provide any hands-on care.

“My favorite part about volunteering is getting to know the patients and their families,” says Anne Kaul, Gaston County resident. “Everyone has a story to tell. It is truly rewarding to support people who are grateful for you being there.”

All volunteer opportunities offer flexible schedules and the endless reward of bringing joy and friendship to others in their time of greatest need. To register for the January volunteer training session, or to receive more information about the volunteer program at Carolina Caring, contact the Volunteer Services Department at 828.466.0466 ext. 2141 or email volunteer@carolinacaring.org.

ABOUT CAROLINA CARING

Founded in 1979, Carolina Caring is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care, and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about the organization and its mission, please call (828) 466-0466 or visit www.carolinacaring.org.