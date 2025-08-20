Newton, NC – The Newton-Conover Community Band is preparing for its third Fall performance season for 2025 and welcomes new members. The band’s Fall season runs from September through November with a free Fall Concert on Sunday, November 23rd. The Spring 2025 season included over 100 local musicians.

The band is always looking for new members playing brass, woodwind, or percussion instruments. They welcome players of all ages and experience levels, from high school students to those with decades of experience. There are no auditions, no fees, and all concerts are free and open to the public.

“There is more to the community band than preparing for our seasonal concerts,” says Ted Neely. “It is a great opportunity to come together to experience, celebrate, and simply enjoy making music as a group.” Members are not only from Catawba County, but also Burke, Caldwell, Alexander, Iredell, and Lincoln Counties.

If interested in participating in the Fall season, please visit their website at nccommunityband.org, Facebook page (Newton-Conover Area Community Bands) or email newtonconovercomband@gmail.com. With enough musicians, the popular Jazz Band will again be offered in the Fall season.

The rehearsals are held on Sunday afternoons from 2:00-3:30 pm in the Band Room at Newton-Conover High School, 338 West 15th Street, Newton, NC from September 7th through November 16th. The free public concert will be at 3 PM in Blackburn Auditorium at Maiden High School, Maiden, NC on Nov. 23, 2025.

About: N-CCB was founded by Jim Stocker, former Band Director at Newton-Conover High School, in 2005 as part of Newton’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has been performing public concerts for almost 20 years. The current band leaders are former high school band directors Ted Neely and Haskew Smith. This project is graciously supported by a grant from the City of Newton.