Valdese, NC – Prepare to dance the night away as Gotcha Groove takes the FFN stage and grooves us right into the weekend! Join us on Temple Field Friday, August 22nd from 7:00-10:00 P.M. for the next to last season of the FFN Summer Concert Series! All concerts are free to the public and perfect for all ages as families can enjoy live music, lawn games, concessions, eats, and more in safe, family friendly environment. The 2025 FFN Series has been made possible this season by our generous concert sponsors: Bimbo Bakeries, UNC Health Blue Ridge, Edward Jones: Steve Fisher, Mr. B’s Fun Foods, Foothills Broadband, and Catawba Valley Healthcare

“Gotcha Groove is a slammin’ seven-member private event/corporate/party band based in the Carolinas and is comprised of an all-star lineup of exceptionally talented performers! These guys love the stage and are known for their attention to arrangement details and incredible harmonies. Their repertoire is massive and diverse, covering R&B, soul, funk, classic rock, oldies, beach, and dance tunes from the last nine decades!” (From gotchagroove.com)

Concert attendees are encouraged to enjoy concessions, kindly sponsored by Burke County Friends of the Library! Hot popcorn, cold drinks, soft pretzels, candy, snow cones, ice cream and more! You can further support the performing arts by participating in the 50/50 raffle!

Valdese is home to a unique and spirited downtown district! Explore the wide variety of locally owned shops and restaurants, featuring cuisine for every taste: Italian, Mexican, diner style burger and fries, and more! Many concert attendees pick up local takeout and enjoy a picnic as they listen to the live music! Lawn games such as Cornhole and Frisbee are also available for the enjoyment of attendees.

For a full lineup of the FFN Summer Concert Series and more information on all things Valdese, please call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129 or go to visitaldese.com.