Catawba County School Nutrition will be providing meals to children ages 1-18 at 5 locations in the county. This is a free service to the community. To register, use the following link: https://forms.gle/bwQQJGXHtJKiTM7T7 – Pick up time is on Monday and Thursdays from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Closed the week of July 4th. USDA is an equal opportunity provider.