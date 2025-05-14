Spencer, NC – All aboard! Join us for the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show on May 17, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and May 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Come experience the world of trains with model train layouts, train memorabilia, vendors, railroad motor car rides provided by Red Springs & Northern, passenger train rides, and more!

You can also explore the museum’s extensive collection of full-size locomotives and train cars. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

Train show admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $6 for children 3-12, and free for children under 3 and museum members. Admission includes access to the museum’s extensive transportation exhibit buildings, all of which are historic structures that were once Southern Railway’s Spencer Shops repair facility. Tickets for the event when combined with a train ride are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors/military, $14 for children 3-12, and free for children and museum members. Tax and ticketing fees apply.

This year’s Historic Spencer Shops Train Show features around 270 vendor tables, representing the largest vendor turnout in the history of the annual show. “We’ll have model trains, historic railroad collectibles, apparel and just about anything a train lover could want,” said Marcus Neubacher, director of Administration for the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation. “There isn’t a better setting for a train show, where adults and children can browse and purchase their favorite items, watch model trains running on detailed layouts, and enjoy full-sized trains all in one place,” Neubacher added.

Members of the North Carolina Transportation Museum enjoy the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show, including event admission and train rides, for free. Saturday, May 17, is also Member Appreciation Day with special members-only tours and other perks. If you’re not already a member, it’s a great day to sign up and enjoy a day at the museum for free! Members are strongly encouraged to reserve tickets in advance using their membership number.

For more information on this event and to purchase advance tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/train-show/. Taxes and fees apply.