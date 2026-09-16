Newton, NC – The Catawba Council on Aging’s Fall Craft Market fundraiser will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, at the lower level of the Newton Recreation Center (23 S Brady Ave, Newton). This fundraiser is part of the organization’s annual Fall Fund Drive to support operating expenses.

Admission is free, and 30 craft vendors will participate. Raffles benefiting the Catawba Council on Aging will also be available.

Items for sale will include jewelry, pottery, home goods and decor, quilts, woodworking, soaps, original artwork, pet accessories, holiday ornaments, crochet items, paper crafts, and more!

Sponsors for the event include Newton Recreation Center, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Vanguard Furniture, Anonymous, Bumgarner Oil, James N. Sherrill III, Blue Sky’s Cafe LLC, Van & Lil Taylor, Carris Reels, Lovely Nails, Mike & Better Scipione, Judith Thomas Ray, SYNERGY HomeCare, Sig’s Tire Center, Inc, Shuford Yarns LLC, Village Caregiving, Jim & Judy Kaufman, Anthony & Brown, Michael C. Cordora, DDS, FAGD, Catawba Valley Community College, Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, and Trinity Village Senior Living Community.

The Catawba Council on Aging is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing a focal point for aging resources, as well as opportunities designed to extend independent living and enrich the quality of life for Catawba County’s older adults.

The Council on Aging operates the West Hickory Senior Center, located at 400 17th St SW, Hickory, and partners with organizations such as libraries, recreation centers, and churches to serve senior citizens throughout Catawba County. Services provided by the Council on Aging include Medicare counseling through the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), free tax preparation through AARP Tax-Aide, a food pantry, flu shot clinics, mammogram clinics, educational programs, caregiver support, arts and crafts classes, technology classes, virtual programming, exercise classes, social activities, and volunteer opportunities.

For more information about this event or services provided by the Council on Aging, contact them at 828-328-2269 or visit their website at www.catawbacoa.org.