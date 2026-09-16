Newton, NC – The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley (LWVCV) announces two Candidate Forums to be held at the Newton Public Library, 115 W. C Street, Newton, N.C. The events are free and open to the public.

Catawba County Board of Commissioners

Thursday, October 1, 6:00-7:30pm at Newton Public Library, 115 W C St, Newton.

Catawba County School Board

Thursday, October 8, 6:00-7:30pm at Newton Public Library, 115 W C St, Newton.

All candidates for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners and Catawba County School Board have been invited to participate in their respective forums. The full list of candidates is available on the county Board of Elections website (https://catawbacountync.gov/site/assets/files/11076/cont_cand_rpt_2.pdf).

The format for the forums is question-and-answer. The audience may submit questions in writing at the event.

The Forums will be livestreamed on the LWVCV website’s homepage and on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LeagueofWomenVotersofCatawbaValley/). A recording of the event will be posted on the website in the days following the Forum.