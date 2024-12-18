Newton, NC – The Catawba County Branch NAACP announces plans for its Jan. 20, 2025, Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. The festivities include a 12 noon ceremony at the 1924 Courthouse in downtown Newton followed by a Parade for Peace and Unity at 1:30 pm, also in downtown Newton.

“We’re excited about this year’s celebration,” said Branch President Jerry L. McCombs. “Our theme, in the words of Dr. King, is ‘We cannot turn back.’ To inspire us as we stay the course for freedom and justice, we’re inviting a prominent keynote speaker. In addition, we’re also reaching out to a host of organizations to join us to make our annual parade bigger and better.”

The 12 noon program at the 1924 Courthouse is free of charge. Donations of are requested from groups who would like to march in the Parade for Peace and Unity. Details are being finalized for the staging area and parade route in downtown Newton. Parade participants must complete and submit a parade application form by Jan. 10, 2025. The form is available at: https://linktr.ee/catawbacountynaacp.

If you have any questions about the parade application, you may contact: [email protected].