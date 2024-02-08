Hickory – Get ready for an unforgettable night of soulful tunes and electrifying performances at the Hickory Metro Convention Center! Join us on Saturday, May 11 at 7pm as the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of North Carolina present an in-person event featuring the incredible talent of Mr. Sipp, the Mississippi Blues Child.

With his mesmerizing guitar skills and powerful vocals, Mr. Sipp will transport you to the heart of the Mississippi Delta, where the blues were born. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of live music and immerse yourself in the rich history of blues. Grab your friends, bring your dancing shoes, and get ready to groove to the rhythm of the blues!

Doors open at 6pm. Hickory Metro Convention Center is located at 1960 13th Avenue Drive Southeast, Hickory, NC 28602.

Tickets are 35.00 (+3.19 fee) for general admission. Purchase tickets online at https://shorturl.at/npsvR