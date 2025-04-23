Hickory – Catawba Valley Toastmasters meet every Thursday (except holidays) at 6:00pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, NC. 28602.

Visitors are always welcome. If you wish to join membership is just $65/6 months.

If you want to work on your public speaking, communications, and leadership skills, Catawba Valley Toastmasters is the place to be. Have butterflies when it comes to speaking in public? We will teach you how to have your butterflies fly in formation. Whether you are a Speaking Professional (speaking for your job) or want to be a Professional Speaker, or even just a better speaker, Catawba Valley Toastmasters is the place to be. We look forward to welcoming you.