Hickory – Mark your calendars and grab your tickets! Standup to Hunger, a high-energy, family-friendly variety show, is hitting the stage at Drendel Auditorium on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 6 PM—and you won’t want to miss it!

This one-night-only event will feature an unforgettable lineup of singers, dancers, comedians, musicians, and more—all showcasing local talent while raising funds to support The Corner Table’s Backpack Program, which provides weekend meals for children facing food insecurity in our community.

Whether you’re coming to cheer on a friend or just want to enjoy a night of local entertainment that makes a real impact, this is the event for you! All proceeds support hungry kids right here in Catawba County—so every ticket helps fill a backpack and a belly.

This event is made possible because of the following sponsors:

Everett Chevrolet, Catawba Pediatric Associates, Saint Alban’s Episcopal Church, White Tire of Springs Road, and Conware Co Logistics. Their generous support fuels The Corner Table’s mission to fight hunger and helps ensure the success of Standup to Hunger and the Backpack Program.

Grab your tickets, cheer on your favorite acts, and be part of a night that brings our community together for a great cause. Tickets are just $25 each and can be purchased online at https://www.thecornertable.org/standup-to-hunger or at the door on the night of the show.

Children 2 and under get in free!