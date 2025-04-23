Hickory – Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents the Foothills Pops: What’s Goin’ On – The Music Of Disco And Motown featuring music of the season on Saturday, April 26, at 7:30 PM at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, NC. Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, Western Piedmont Symphony and the Jeans ‘N Classics Band return to perform the timeless pop hits of the Disco and Motown eras, from the 1970s to now. Hits such as “What’s Goin’ On,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “My Girl,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Hustle,” If I Can’t Have You,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love,” and more.

Western Piedmont Symphony Foothills Pops: What’s Goin’ On – The Music Of Disco And Motown is sponsored by Graystone Eye, the Stevens Family Foundation, the Broyhill Family Foundation, the Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, and with generous support from the North Carolina Arts Council and Arts Culture Catawba. The FOOTHILLS POPS series is presented in partnership with the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center.

FOOTHILLS POPS tickets are $30, $40, $50 for adults, and $10 for students (17 and under or with valid student ID). To purchase tickets, visit wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC, 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wed. – Fri. J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir, NC 28645 (on Highway 321). Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

Western Piedmont Symphony’s 2024-2025 60th anniversary season continues Saturday, May 17, with MASTERWORKS: MOZART AND THE MANDOLIN featuring guest artist Jeff Midkiff, composer and mandolin, and Sunday, May 18, with the always sold-out WPS Youth Orchestras Fall Concert.

Tickets at https://shorturl.at/YgPLC