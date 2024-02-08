Hickory – February is Black History Month, which is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of African Americans in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.

In celebration of this month, there are several events organized by the City of Hickory for all people of all ages to enjoy and pay tribute to African American heritage and culture.

Black History Story Time

Monday, Feb. 19 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ridgeview Branch Library

Bring your family and friends to hear stories, enjoy music, and create motivating crafts to celebrate Black History Month. Community leader and local author Genita Hill will join us to read her book, “President Obama’s Ghost.”

Hidden Figures: St. Paul AME Zion Church

Tuesday, Feb. 20 | 6-7 p.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Learn the stories of unknown heroes of St. Paul AME Zion Church as told through the lens of local author Betty Primus. Celebrate Black History Month and hear from guest speakers as they share the histories of everyday people from this historic Ridgeview church. This program is in partnership with Hickory Community Theatre’s production of “Barbecue.”

4th Annual Living Wax Museum

Saturday, Feb. 24 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Ridgeview Recreation Center

Celebrate Black History Month and explore visual displays featuring important historical figures in African American history such as Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Barack Obama, Ruby Bridges, and more. For more information, please contact Todder Clark at [email protected] or call 828-324-8007.

All programs are free and open to the public.

For additional details on these and other upcoming events in the City of Hickory, please visit www.HickoryNC.gov.