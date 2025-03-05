Hickory – Meet with the Catawba Council on Aging staff and celebrate Pi Day at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St SW, Hickory) on March 13 at 2:00 PM. Get updates, ask questions, and give feedback and suggestions about programming, all while enjoying a slice of pie. Registration required at 828-328-2269.

The Catawba Council on Aging is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing a focal point for aging resources, as well as opportunities designed to extend independent living and enrich the quality of life for Catawba County’s older adults. Services provided by the Council on Aging include Medicare counseling through the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), free tax preparation through AARP Tax-Aide, a food pantry, help with Advance Directives, flu shot clinics, mammogram clinics, educational programs, caregiver support, arts and craft classes, technology classes, virtual programming, exercise classes, social activities, and volunteer opportunities.

For more information about this event or services provided by the Council on Aging, contact them at 828-328-2269 or visit their website at www.catawbacoa.org.