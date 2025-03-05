Linville, NC – Grandfather Mountain is so excited to announce our speakers for Nature Photography Weekend, taking place June 6-8!

Call it a picture perfect event. Grandfather Mountain’s annual Nature Photography Weekend is a three-day workshop, featuring presentations from renowned photographers, one-of-a-kind shooting opportunities and a friendly, but competitive (and very optional), photo contest. Speakers touch on a variety of photography-related topics, encompassing both the technical and artistic elements of the craft and beyond.

Presentations take place in the afternoons and evenings, allowing participants to explore Grandfather Mountain and take their own shots during the day, while also participating in several outdoor field sessions (weather permitting) with professional photographers.

Registration opens Wednesday, April 9.

Learn more and check out our speakers’ websites at https://grandfather.com/event/nature-photography-weekend/

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, call 1-800-468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com.