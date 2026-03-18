Hickory – The Hickory City Council has approved updates to the City’s Land Development Code to strengthen enforcement of sign regulations.

Under the new rules, repeat violations will result in immediate fines.

The first violation will normally result in a warning notice, with 10 days to correct the violation without receiving a fine. After that, any repeat offense at the same property within two years will not receive another warning—you will be fined immediately.

This applies to a variety of signage types, including yard signs, feather flags, inflatables, and similar displays.

The full Land Development Code can be viewed online at www.hickorync.gov/land-development-code.

For questions or additional information, please contact the Planning and Development Department at 828-323-7422.