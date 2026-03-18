Valdese, NC – The foundation’s Spring After School Art Class start March 24 and runs until May 19. Classes are held on Tuesdays from 3:00 – 4:00 pm at Old Rock School in Valdese, NC.

K-2 Students will learn about the Elements and Principles of Art while creating projects that show their understanding. Tuition for this 8-week class is $80.00 (materials included).

3 – 5 Students will be learning the basics of Ceramics while working with Clay to create projects that show their understanding. Tuition for this 8-week class is $110.00 (materials included).

No class will be held on April 7 due to Spring Break.

Please bring tuition in the form of Cash or Check payable to Rock School Arts Foundation on the first day of class.

To enroll, see contact information below.

Sharon Bowman, Executive Director of Rock School Arts Foundation, Valdese, NC 28690. Phone: 828-838-9806. Email: rsaf1893@gmail.com.