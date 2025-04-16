“On the Sunday morning sidewalks, wishin’ Lord, that I was stoned! Cause there’s something in a Sunday, makes a body feel alone. And there’s nothin’ short of dyin’, half as lonesome as the sound. On the sleepin’ city sidewalks… Sunday mornin’ comin’ down!”- excerpted lyrics from the chorus of “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down;” written by Kris Kristofferson.

Pointless point of interest – this song was originally recorded by Ray Stevens and released as a 45-rpm single in 1969. Later that same year, the same song was recorded by Johnny Cash and released on his 45-rpm single, of the same title, the following year. The man in black achieved far more success with the song than did the country music comedian.

Stevens’ version reached number 55 on the US Hot Country Songs (Billboard) chart in 1969. Cash’s version hit number one on the US Hot Country Songs (Billboard) in 1970. It also earned Johnny the Country Music Association Award for “Song of the Year.”

Aside from the song itself, these musical statistics have nothing to do with this week’s article. This writer just finds it interesting (as assuredly do classic country music aficionados) that it’s not the depth of a song or meaning of its lyrics that makes a song successful; but rather the popularity of the artist performing it. Thus, proving once again, that life and our place in it is nothing more than an ongoing popularity contest. Anywho…

Here we are, once again. Staggering about the town. On the threshold of a church. Easter Sunday morning coming down.

So, how many of you will be sober and sitting on a pew come Easter Sunday morn? Statistics prove that Easter Sunday services are second only to Christmas Eve in attendance. So, if you show up this coming Sunday you’re halfway to your religious quota for the year, right?

Sadly, many seriously believe this to be so. Going to church bi-yearly to hear the two exact same stories – he was born as our savior/ he died for our sins. Over and over again. Oh, they do need to be retold and reheard. But it is in that respect of repetition that I truly wish the speaker would mix things up a bit mid-story to see if those devout followers were actually following along.

Something along the lines of – “And as the soldier approached to pierce Jesus’s side with his spear… Jesus jumped down from the cross with nunchakus and set about Bruce Lee-ing the hell out of the Romans. And the Lord said – “Son… we talked about this.” “Dad-damnit!” exclaimed Jesus and climbs back on the cross. “Fine, let’s get this over with!”

Or toss in a random Easter Bunny reference – “And the bunnies helped dig out the Lord’s tombstone for the angels to roll aside. And then shared fresh breakfast boiled eggs with Jesus and his homies.”

Digressing from potential sacrilege…

No, we are not making fun nor is it the intent to question anyone’s belief system. We’re simply addressing the monotony that is the broken record of religion. Which so many assume playing on repeat will save their immortal souls.

Same s*** different Easter – He died for our sins and whosoever believeth in him shall have everlasting life. Many religions, churches and Christians make this their year-round sole mantra.

Their entire belief system is based on one story and specifically one line that gives them what they want to hear – an easy way out – simple belief. But you can’t spell believe without “live” which is how you must believe to make it believable.

You want to believe in Jesus, well then what would Jesus do? Well, he sure as hell wouldn’t be wondering what he’d do – he’d do it. And he wouldn’t waste time believing in himself – establish belief and move on. He’d live his life as he lived it – as an example of how we should live our own.

OMG Chainsaw is preaching a sermon!

Easter represents the end of His life, the end of sin and the believing in that is not the end but the beginning. Accept he was born, believe that he died and learn to live the way he did thru lessons taught before, after and between by his heavenly benefactor. Now if you turn to page 213 in your hymnals.

I welcome almost all questions, comments via Focus, or email me at [email protected]. Hope to hear from ya, until then try and stay focused! See ya.