Hickory – The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre will present their 16th annual Beer Tasting and Tutorial on Tuesday, February 27 at 6:30pm at the Hickory Community Theatre, 30 3rd Street NW in Downtown Hickory.

Bobby Bush, Esquire, along with friends from RH Barringer and Olde Hickory Brewery will be sharing some of their favorite brews, along with a talk about the brewing process.

Tickets are $30 each, plus tax, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are 12-5, Wednesday through Friday. All proceeds go to support the Guild’s work at the Theatre.