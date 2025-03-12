New To Theaters & Disc

NEW TO THEATERS:

Mickey 17 – The long-awaited follow-up to Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho’s 2019 film, Parasite, has finally arrived. Robert Pattinson stars in the futuristic film about a man who takes on a job with the end goal being his own death.

NEW TO DISC:

Kino:

Daylight (1996) Sylvester Stallone attempts to help the survivors of a tunnel collapse find their way to safety in this actioner making its 4K debut from the label. Extras include director commentary, music video and making of doc.

Cry, the Beloved Country (1951) A minister in a poor village seeks to bring justice to his son, who has been accused of murder. Sidney Poitier appears in an early role. Extras on the Blu-Ray release include a new commentary.

Also being issued by the label for the first time on Blu-Ray are the Peter Sellers comedy, Two Way Stretch (1960) and the pairing of Dudley Moore and Eddie Murphy, Best Defense (1983). Both include new commentaries.

Criterion:

Thief (1981) Michael Mann’s masterful portrait of an ex-con safecracker attempting to leave his past behind, comes to 4K for the first time with a terrific new transfer and all of the extras from the previous Blu-Ray release.

Synapse:

Trick or Treat (1986) This long requested horror film, shot in Wilmington NC, produced by Dino De Laurentiis and regarding a rock star brought back from the grave, makes its long awaited 4K debut in a new edition chock full of bonus materials. Charles Martin Smith (American Graffiti) directs.

VCI:

Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx (1970) Gene Wilder is a working class man who falls for exchange student Margot Kidder in this delightful comedy making its Blu-Ray debut.

Arrow:

The label has reissued the formerly limited edition set, Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe (1964-2008), which includes the following films; At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul / This Night I’ll Possess Your Corpse / The Strange World of Coffin Joe / Awakening of the Beast / The End of Man / When the Gods Fall Asleep / The Strange Hostel of Naked Pleasures / Hellish Flesh / Hallucinations of a Deranged Mind / Embodiment of Evil. The set include a copious amount of bonus material as well.

