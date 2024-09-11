Conover, NC – Conover Police will be hosting this year’s National Night Out on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, from 5:30-8:30PM at 5th Ave SE, in Conover, NC.

The National Night Out (NNO) program is designed to draw community support for law enforcement throughout the nation. For the past 25 years the Conover Police Department has won national awards for participating in “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” This year’s entertainment will be provided by The Band of Oz. There will be activities for all ages, so come out and meet your neighbors.

Conover Police will be holding an Ident-a-Kid event during National Night Out. This is a free service that will provide parents an ID card with valuable information to assist law enforcement in the event of an emergency. All information is maintained by the family and not stored by law enforcement.