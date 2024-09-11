Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre is excited to announce the final weekend of performances for the hit production The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, a musical comedy with a hilarious twist, taking place Thursday, September 12 through Saturday, September 14, at 7:30 PM.

Directed by Eric Seale, TThe Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals has delighted audiences with its quirky storyline and infectious songs. This sci-fi musical comedy tells the story of Paul, a man with an aversion musicals but finds himself in the midst of a world overtaken by an infectious singing epidemic. With witty humor, catchy numbers, and unexpected twists, the show is a must-see for musical theatre lovers and skeptics alike.

The final performances offer a last chance for the Hickory community to experience this unique and uproarious show. Tickets are still available but selling quickly, and the theatre encourages patrons to secure their seats as soon as possible. Performances of The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals will be September 12 through 14, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and youth 18 & under. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals is rated PG-13, with adult language and cartoonish violence.

The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. The 76th season is sponsored by Protection Products, Inc. and LifeRootz.

PHOTO: (Back) Allison Andrews, Ethan Fite, Justin Wilson, Justin Thomas, Branden Nuhfer, Journey Cable, Sarah Deutsch, Jared Wachsmuth, (front) Andrea Thomas and Dylan Day in The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals. Photo by Eric Seale.