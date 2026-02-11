Hickory – The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the sixth annual Living Wax Museum at Ridgeview Recreation Center on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This family-friendly event celebrates Black History Month by bringing historical figures to life.

Visitors will hear inspiring stories and learn new perspectives about the Freedom Riders, Martin Luther King, Jr., Harriet Tubman, Elizabeth Bernice Barker Johnson, and other famous African Americans throughout history.

Ridgeview Recreation Center is located at 115 7th Ave SW in Hickory.

For more information, contact Todder Clark at 828-324-8007 or nclark@hickorync.gov.