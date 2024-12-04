Hickory – Friends of the Hickory Public Library announce their Big Book Sale on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7. Many used titles to choose from – cookbooks, children’s picture and chapter books, adult fiction, young adult fiction, large print, nature, science, health, gardening, biographies, history, pets, art, crafts, travel and spiritual books.

Also some available DVDs and CDs. Puzzles are a favorite purchase too. Thousands of books starting at just a 1.00!

Hours are Friday, Dec. 6, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.