Catawba Valley – The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association (CVPA) will host a seminar entitled “Odyssey and Remote Electronic Notarization Act,” presented by Adam L. Hall, Vice President and State Counsel for Chicago Title. North Carolina’s Administrative Office of the Courts is nearing the last phase of converting all county courts to electronic filing and record keeping, including the Odyssey application. Mr. Hall’s presentation will include Odyssey background information, Smart Searches, judgment searches, and utilizing the Odyssey Affidavit. He will also explain the Remote Electronic Notarization Act and its benefits to legal practitioners, and lastly a discussion of filing issues with the Uniform Commercial Code.

The presentation will be held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM via Zoom. To sign up for the presentation and receive the Zoom link, please send a request to lhayden@phd-law.com. The presentation is one hour in length. The program is open to the general public and there is no fee for the general public to attend.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.

CVPA is a non-profit organization which encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba and surrounding counties. For more information, find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatawbaValleyParalegalAssociation/ Or visit our website: https://www.catawbavalleyparalegalassoc.org