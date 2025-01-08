Hickory – The next POETRY HICKORY (at Taste Full Beans) Downtown Poetry Reading & Open Mic is 6:15 – 8pm on January 14, 2025 (always 2nd Tuesday!) Poetry Hickory is free and open to the public. Registration for the Open Mic must be made before 615 pm the night of the reading. No one will be admitted after 6:15.

Clint Bowman is a writer from Black Mountain, North Carolina. He is the co-founder and facilitator of the Dark City Poets society- a free poetry group based out of the Black Mountain Library. His debut full-length collection, “If Lost,” was published in September of 2024 by Loblolly Press. More of Clint’s work has appeared in various journals including Poetry South, Louisiana Literature, Mud Season Review, O. Henry Magazine, and One Art, among others.

For more information or to reserve a seat or register for the Open Mic Call Scott Owens 828-234-4266 or email [email protected]. Visit online at www.poetryhickory.com OR Facebook.