Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming season finale, Into the Woods, features a large cast of multi-talented performers. One of those is Peyton Walton, who is not only performing in the show, as Rapunzel, but is also the choreographer.

Walton, who made her HCT debut as Amber in Hairspray, has since served as choreographer for two productions, Be More Chill, and The Trail to Oregon. A resident of Boone, her theatrical career has been varied — both in roles and locations. On stage she has played Scuttle the Seagull in The Little Mermaid, and Babette the feather duster in Beauty and the Beast, both with Beanstalk Community Theatre in Boone; and Laura in Happy Birthday Boone for Blue Ridge Community Theatre. She’s also had a theme park career, as a can-can girl at Tweetsie Railroad, and a munchkin at The Land of Oz in Beech Mountain.

“The environment at HCT feels very professional,” she says. “Actors and production members are held to high standards which pays off in the quality of the show that is produced. Everyone cares deeply about making the shows the best (and most fun) that they can possibly be!”

Into the Woods is a musical classic, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. It debuted on Broadway in 1987 and features iconic musical numbers including “Agony,” “Giants in the Sky,” and “Children Will Listen.”

Performances of Into the Woods are June 5th through 20th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, June 18th at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth and students. Tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283. This production is considered suitable for ages 13 and up.

Into the Woods is produced in association with Catawba Valley Health System. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 77 support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuña & Acuña Dentistry, and BelleAge.

What Would You Do With $10,000?

The Hickory Community Theatre’s annual fundraiser, the Vacation Extravaganza is coming soon.

This fun-filled event features live entertainment by Ulysses Long, fun games (with cash prizes), delicious food from Cranford Brothers Barbecue and plentiful beverage service. BUT, the big attraction is the draw-down raffle for a grand prize of $10,000.

Your $150 ticket includes admission for two people and one chance to win either the grand prize or the “second chance” prize of $1,000.

To get your ticket call the theatre at 828-327-3855 or visit https://hickorytheatre.org/vacex.

Photo: Peyton Walton serves as the choreographer for Into the Woods and plays Rapunzel in the show. The classic musical will be on stage at the Hickory Community Theatre, June 5th through June 20th. Photo by Eric Seale.