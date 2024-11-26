Hickory – Hickory Downtown Development Association is hosting the Fifth Annual Downtown Hickory Cookie Crawl on December 7 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Tickets for the Cookie Crawl are $15 and are limited to 50 participants.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/hickory-downtown-development-association/hdda-5th-annual-cookie-crawl

Then bring your receipt to the HDDA tent on Union Square, December 7th, from 2pm-3pm, to receive your Cookie Crawl Passport and Map. Follow the crumbs to collect different holiday inspired cookies! It’s the perfect way to enjoy Downtown Hickory and leave with a bag of treats!

This event is sponsored by Lake Hickory Realty: https://www.facebook.com/lakehickoryrealty

The Downtown Hickory Cookie Crawl is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association. All proceeds go toward our mission to make downtown a better community for everyone.