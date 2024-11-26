Hickory – As part of OLLE Art Walk construction, Old Lenoir Road was reduced to two lanes on Monday, Nov. 25, for Piedmont Natural Gas to relocate utilities for the future trail.

The utility relocation work will begin at Ninth Street NW and continue to 11th Street NW in sections. During construction, traffic on Old Lenoir Road will be closed on the two southbound lanes coming into town. The northbound lanes will be split for two-way traffic. This work will continue until it is completed.

The OLLE Art Walk will be part of the larger Hickory Trail multiuse system and bond program that seeks to increase quality of life for residents and spur economic revitalization by providing pedestrian and bicycle connectivity throughout the city.

The OLLE Art Walk trail will run approximately 2.4 miles along Ninth Street NW and Old Lenoir Road to create a critical link between the City Walk, Riverwalk, and Aviation Walk segments of the Hickory Trail.

For more information about the OLLE Art Walk project, please visit www.hickorync.gov/olle-art-walk-information. To learn more about the entire Hickory Trail, visit www.hkytrail.com.