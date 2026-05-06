Hickory – Due to ongoing extremely dry conditions across the region, the Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group (CW‑DMAG) has declared that the Catawba-Wateree River Basin has entered Stage 2 of the Low Inflow Protocol (LIP). In accordance with the City of Hickory’s Water Shortage Response Plan, Hickory has also officially entered Stage 2, triggering mandatory water use restrictions for all customers.

Each month during drought periods, CW‑DMAG evaluates lake levels, streamflows, groundwater, and other conditions. In the LIP, drought stages are determined by the following three indicators: (1) how much water is in the reservoirs, (2) how much water is flowing into the reservoirs, and (3) the U.S. Drought Monitor, a government site that indicates areas experiencing a drought and the drought’s severity. As of May 1, these indicators met the threshold for a Stage 2 declaration.

What Stage 2 Means

Stage 2 is the third of five drought stages and marks a shift from voluntary conservation to mandatory restrictions. While this stage does not indicate an emergency, it does require coordinated action from the community to protect the region’s shared water supply.

The goal of Stage 2 is to reduce overall water use by 5-10% to preserve reservoir storage, sustain downstream flow needs, and ensure drinking water availability across the basin until conditions improve.

Your cooperation is essential. By following the required restrictions now, we help safeguard water resources for everyone who relies on this shared system.

Mandatory Water Use Restrictions

All City of Hickory water customers, including partner jurisdictions served by the city, must follow these measures:

Irrigation Schedule

Odd addresses: Tuesdays and Saturdays

Even addresses: Thursdays and Sundays

Unnumbered addresses: Tuesdays and Saturdays

Additional Requirements

No residential vehicle washing

Reduce overall water use; shift discretionary use to early morning or late evening

Stop operating ornamental fountains or water features that do not support animal life

Do not fill residential swimming pools

Do not top off swimming pools outside of assigned irrigation days

Prohibited Activities and Penalties

The following are prohibited during Stage 2:

Watering lawns or turf outside the allowed schedule

Operating ornamental water features without aquatic life

Filling residential swimming pools

Topping off pools outside assigned days

Violations may result in surcharges on your utility bill and potential loss of service:

First violation: $100 (≤1.5” meter) or $200 (≥2” meter)

Second violation: $200 (≤1.5” meter) or $400 (≥2” meter)

Third violation: $300 (≤1.5” meter) or $600 (≥2” meter)

Customers with more than five violations risk loss of irrigation water service.

Areas Affected

All water consumers served by the City of Hickory, including:

Customers billed directly by the City of Hickory

Cities of Conover and Claremont

Towns of Brookford, Catawba, Long View, and Maiden

Portions of Alexander and Catawba counties

Icard Township Water Corporation

Looking Ahead

If drought conditions continue, additional LIP stages—each with more stringent restrictions—may be activated. The City will provide timely updates as conditions evolve.

A Regional, Cooperative Effort

The Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group (CW‑DMAG), formed in 2006, brings together public water suppliers, industrial users, state and federal agencies, and Duke Energy to make coordinated decisions that protect the region’s shared water resources.

The City of Hickory works closely with these partners under the Low Inflow Protocol to ensure responsible, basin-wide water management during drought.

More Information

To learn more about drought conditions, Stage 2 restrictions, and conservation tips, visit www.hickorync.gov/drought. For additional water-saving resources, visit the Catawba-Wateree Water Management Group at www.catawbawatereewmg.org. Customers not served by the City of Hickory water system should contact their local water provider for guidance.