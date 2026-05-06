Hickory – The City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the second annual Aviation 5K on Saturday, May 23, at 9 a.m. at Winkler Park.

The Aviation 5K provides runners with a unique opportunity to run across the iconic Hickory Bridge along the Aviation Walk.

Registration is open at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Hickory/HickoryKSeries. The cost to participate is $30 per person, with a price increase to $35 after May 10. A custom t-shirt is included with all purchases prior to May 10.

After the race, an awards ceremony will recognize the top three men and women in all age categories. Winners will receive a custom medal.

Runners can pick up their bibs and event t-shirts on Thursday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center. They can also come to Highland Recreation Center on Friday, May 22, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As needed, participants can also pick up their materials from 8-8:45 a.m. on the day of the race.

The Aviation 5K is the second race in a series of 5K races hosted by the City of Hickory. Runners can sign up for any or all races for a chance to win overall prizes. Learn more about the series and additional running opportunities in Hickory at www.runhky.com.

The 2026 Hickory 5K Series is presented by Frye Regional Medical Center, the Official Healthcare Provider of the Hickory 5K Series.

The additional sponsor is OS1st, the Official Performance Sock of the Hickory 5K Series.

Winkler Park is located at 2500 Clement Boulevard NW in Hickory.

Please contact Lance Riddile at 828-322-7046, Ext. 7254, or via email at lriddile@hickorync.gov for more information.