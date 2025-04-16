Hickory – Join us Saturday, April 19 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market for a fun-filled Hopping Into Spring celebration!

Snap a photo with the HDDA Bunny.

Meet athletes from the Hickory FC.

Free gift bags for kids courtesy of Atriax Group.

Bring the whole family and enjoy a morning of springtime cheer in the heart of downtown!

This event is sponsored by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and the Hickory Farmers Market.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer Board of Directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.

HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the downtown commercial district.

To learn more and possibly become a member, please visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at [email protected].