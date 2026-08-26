Hickory – When the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of A Chorus Line opens this Friday, eleven “triple threats” will be stepping into the spotlight for their first time here. Performances begin on August 28 and continue through September 12 in the Jeffers Theatre.

In theatre, a triple threat is a performer who can act, dance, and sing equally well. In A Chorus Line, 18 of these accomplished performers are auditioning to be in the ensemble for a Broadway Show. Out of them, only eight (four boys and four girls) will make it into the show. As he puts them through their paces, the director asks them to tell a personal story about their journey to this moment.

“The artistic quality of our theatre is strengthened by the fresh blood and new personalities our newcomers bring to HCT, says HCT Artistic Director Eric Seale. “It is always deeply rewarding when those artists then return to work on future shows and become a part of our theatre and family.”

The talented HCT newcomers in A Chorus Line are: Elizabeth Coffey, Kelsey Fish, Harold Garcia, Jared Garcia, Je’Taime Goldwire, Andrew Houston, Hattie Killian, Keara McCarty, Landon Noble, Kait O’Brien, and Angelica Rae.

Performances of A Chorus Line are Fridays and Saturdays, Aug 28, 29, Sept 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7:30pm; Sundays Aug 30 and Sept 6 at 2:30pm; and Thursday, Sept 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $12 for youth and students 18 and under. This production is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office or by calling 828-328-2283.

PHOTO (8989): (back row left to right: Kelsey Fish, Angelica Rae, Jared Garcia, Landon Noble, Harold Garcia; front row left to right. Andrew Houston, Kait O’Brien, Elizabeth Coffey, Hattie Killian, Je’Taime Goldwire, and Keara McCarty) are making their Hickory Community Theatre debut in A Chorus Line. Photo by Jordan Spears.