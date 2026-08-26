Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre held its 77th volunteer celebration and awards night on August 21, 2026. Sixteen awards were presented, divided into musical and non-musical categories, with awards also to outstanding volunteers and supporters.

The evening kicked off with the presentation of a national award, the Robert E. Gard Superior Volunteer Award. This award was given to Norma Frank, a volunteer who has served the theatre for over 25 years. It was presented by John Rambo, on behalf of the American Association of Community Theatre.

In the Outstanding Lead Performer category, Angel Rojas was awarded for his performance as Mace in the play The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. Justin Thomas was awarded for his performance as The Baker in Into the Woods.

The Outstanding Supporting Performer awards were presented to Jazmin Fox, for her performance as Motormouth Mabel in the musical Hairspray. There was a tie for Performer in a Play, with awards going to Emma Lee Kurts, for her performance as Alice in Hangmen, and to Kayla Rivers, for her performance as Lexi in Macbitches.

The Featured Performer awards went to Eric Seale as EKO in The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, and to Carys Teague, for her role as Milky White in the musical Into the Woods. Rian Rogers was awarded Outstanding Ensemble Performer in a Musical as Other Weirdo in Be More Chill.

Two actors were presented with Outstanding Newcomer awards, they are Bradshaw Call, who played Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, and Ava Regaldo, who played Little Red Riding Hood in Into the Woods.

The award for Outstanding Company was presented to the cast and crew of The Trail to Oregon.

For the first HCT “Penguin Project” production, Finding Nemo Jr., awards went to Trey Vick for “Penguin of the Year” and to Felicia Yates for “Mentor of the Year.” The Penguin Project is a national initiative dedicated to empowering children with special needs through theatre.

The Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Noah Apperson, for his work on multiple productions and projects at the theatre throughout the 77th season, and prior to that. The Technical Volunteer of the Year award was given to David Williams, who works regularly on set construction on a continuous basis and has for many years.

In special award categories, The Christine A. Stinson Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to longtime volunteer Suzanne Mulay, who has volunteered at HCT for over 20 years. The Charles E. Jeffers Award was presented to David and Maria Williams, for their support toward creating an accessible lavatory in the dressing room. The John D. Rambo Award was presented to Tom and Cindy Lundy for their support toward the installation of an elevator lift for enhanced accessibility to the stage.

Photo: Recipients of the 77th Annual HCT Kay Awards (front row): Jessica Cockroft, Laura Parker, Emma Lee Kurts, Bradshaw Call, Jazmin Fox, Angel Rojas, (Second Row): Emma Seibert, Peyton Walton, Kendall Comolli, David Williams, Noah Apperson, and Kayla Rivers, (Third Row): Ava Regaldo, Rian Rogers, Carys Teague, Abigail Taylor, Justin Wilson, and Justin Thomas, (Last Row): Trey Vick, Ethan Fite (accepting for Sidney Chambliss), and Eric Seale. Photo by Jordan Spears.