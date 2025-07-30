Newton, NC – The Newton Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to announce a fun-filled lineup of summer events designed to bring the community together and celebrate the season. From outdoor movies and tournaments to creative workshops and pet parades, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the weeks ahead.

Movies in the Park at Southside Park

Friday, August 1: Captain America: Brave New World

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for two evenings of free, family-friendly entertainment under the stars at Southside Park. Movie begins at dusk. Free popcorn will be available, and concessions are available for purchase.

Youth Soccer Registration Began July 28

Get ready for the fall season! Youth soccer registration for boys and girls opened on Monday, July 28. Visit newtonnc.gov/parks or stop by the Newton Recreation Center to sign up.

Diamond Painting Workshop

Saturday, August 2 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join us at the Newton Recreation Center for a relaxing and creative morning of Diamond Painting. All materials are provided, and the cost is only $10 per person. Space is limited—register early to reserve your spot!

Dive-In Movie at the Newton Pool

Thursday, August 8 – JAWS

Experience a thrilling movie night like no other—poolside! Join us at the Newton Pool and float while watching JAWS. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the movie begins at sunset.

Kidz Night Out: Shark Party and Movie

Saturday, August 9 | 4–8 p.m.

Drop the kids off for an evening of shark-themed games, crafts, snacks, and a movie! This supervised event is perfect for parents to enjoy a night out while kids have a blast.

Cost is $7 per child and bring your bathing suits!

Newton Pickleball Tournament

Thursday, August 14 | 6:00 p.m.

Join us at Westside/Jaycee Park for a single-elimination doubles pickleball tournament. Cost is $20 per team with trophies and prizes for winners. Space is limited—register early!

Newton Cornhole Tournament

Tuesday, August 19 | 6:00 p.m. at Newton Rec Center

Grab a partner and compete for bragging rights and prizes in this single-elimination cornhole tournament. $20 per team. Registration deadline is August 15.

Red, White, & Paw-triotic Pet Mania

Wednesday, August 20 | 7:00 p.m. | On the Square

Proudly presented by Newton Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Conover Veterinary Hospital. Dress your pets in their most patriotic gear and join us on the Square for contests, treats, and tail-wagging fun!

For more information on any of these events or to register, please contact the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317. Let’s make this summer unforgettable!