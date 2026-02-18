Boone, NC – The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) is excited to open another call for art for our upcoming gallery exhibit, The Art of Jazz – A Painted Response. This call for art invites painters to explore the spirit, emotion, and rhythm of jazz through visual art. In dialogue with Boone’s High Country Jazz Festival, The Art of Jazz challenges artists to reflect on the question: What does jazz mean to you?

The prompt is intentionally open-ended; we want artists to interpret jazz in expressive, imaginative, abstract ways, or in whatever way best fits their narrative and perspective. We want to see paintings that capture the energy, improvisation, and/or cultural significance of the subject.

This exhibit is second in line for WAC’s new gallery system, which proposes more structured calls for art and exhibit calendars that artists and the local community can depend on year after year. WAC just launched its first exhibit of the year, Through the Lens: Exploring Photographic Art, and its opening reception was a wonderful success. Through the Lens will be on view until the end of March.

The Art of Jazz was inspired by the energy the High Country Jazz Festival brings to Boone year after year. Better yet, this exhibit will be on view in the lead-up to and during the Jazz Fest, working in tandem to showcase the painterly and visual expression the genre inspires.

Submissions will be accepted until March 6th and will be juried by a diverse group of local artists and art leaders from the region with diverse media backgrounds. Submissions require a $35 application fee.

The Art of Jazz: A Painted Response will be presented at a venue to be announced and will be on view from May 5th through June 30th.

Those interested in submitting can use the link here. Alternatively, visit our website’s gallery page and select ‘Exhibit With Us’ to find more information and the application.