Hickory – The Catawba Council on Aging will host a FREE drive-thru shred event and medication/pill drop at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St SW, Hickory) on Thursday, November 6, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

A shred truck will be present (2-box limit), and the event is limited to personal documents only, no businesses. No binder clips, cardboard, metal, or plastic, including CDs, DVDs, credit cards, etc. Please do not arrive before 9:00 AM.

Sponsors for the event include the North Carolina Senior Medicare Patrol Program and Senior TLC. Contact the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 for more information.