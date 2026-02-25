Hickory – The St. Aloysius Knights of Columbus will be having their annual FRIDAY FISH FRIES, every Friday until March 27th from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 921 Second St. NE, Hickory. Come enjoy complete Fish Fry dinners (Eat-in or Take-out) at Holy Family Hall.

This is the 28th year that the Hickory area Knights of Columbus have been offering their popular Fish Fries to the public during the Lenten season preceding Easter. Funds raised from the Friday Fish Fries allow the Knights of Columbus to give back to local county charities, the Hickory community, and their church throughout the year.

The menu includes fried or baked Tilapia, hushpuppies or fries, cole slaw, and green beans, plus a selection of desserts and drinks, all for just $13. Smaller mac & cheese kid’s meals are available for $6. Cash or credit cards are welcome and accepted at the door. Ample parking is also available in the church lot on Route 127.

For more information on the Hickory area Knights of Columbus, please visit their website at kofc6451hickory.org or email gkbarrybranham@gmail.com. For more on St. Aloysius Catholic Church, you may visit staloysiushickory.org or email info@staloysiushickory.org.