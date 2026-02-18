Hickory – To celebrate National Library Week, Friends of Hickory Public Library will sponsor the 2026 bookmark contest for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.

All are encouraged to participate through their school, youth organization, home, Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, or Ridgeview Branch Library.

Participants are encouraged to submit one bookmark design for consideration. A winning bookmark design will be selected for each grade.

Winners of this year’s bookmark contest will win a prize and have their designs used as the official Hickory Public Library bookmarks for the coming year.

The theme for this year’s contest is “Find Your Joy.”

Contestants can pick up entry forms at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and Ridgeview Branch Library. Forms and information packets have also been sent to area public and private schools, and various youth organizations. Entries must be received by Tuesday, March 13.

Winners will be announced at a special ceremony at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, April 23, at 5 p.m.

The Friends of Hickory Public Library is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and service to the library.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE in Hickory.

Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW in Hickory.

For more information, contact Head of Youth Services Stephanie Abbott at sabbott@hickorync.gov.

PHOTO: 2025 Bookmark Contest winners.