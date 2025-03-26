Hickory – The Friends of the Patrick Beaver memorial Library will be holding their semi-annual book sale on April 11th and 12th, 2025, as part of the Literary Festival at the entrance to the main library. Fresh stock in both fiction and non-fiction, with many more biographies, history and science fiction. In addition, there are large amounts of large print books, puzzles, mysteries and romance novels. Everything from oversized coffee table books to inexpensive paperbacks. Not to mention the children’s and young adult stock as well as CDs, audiobooks and DVDs..

The sale is 10 AM until 4 PM both April 11th and 12th at the entrance to the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. See you there!